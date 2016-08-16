AC/DC ex Phil Rudd: Hellraising days are over

Former AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd says the lifestyle that led to his dismissal from the band is in the past.

And he’s aiming to put his career back on track with the re-release of solo album Head Job next month.

Rudd, who’s appeared on all but three of AC/DC’s studio albums, was charged with attempting to procure a murder in 2014, after becoming frustrated with the handling of Head Job’s initial launch.

Although that charge was dropped, he was later found guilty of threatening to kill and drugs possession, and sentenced to eight months of home detention in New Zealand. That led AC/DC to replace him with Chris Slade for their Rock Or Bust world tour.

Head Job will be relaunched on September 30 via Wave 365 media, and Rudd will undertake a media tour to promote it.

He says: “My hellraising days are over. I see a psychiatrist once a week and I’m closer than ever to my children.”

The 62-year-old retains his interest in luxury vehicles, with a collection including two Ferraris, two Lambourghinis, a Rolls-Royce and a helicopter. He says that when 1979 album Highway To Hell went multi-platinum he “went straight down the road to buy my first Ferrari.”

Rudd adds: “I still have all my flash cars – but now I want to grow chillies.”

AC/DC’s future remains in doubt after the retirement of mainman Malcolm Young, the departure of frontman Brian Johnson and the upcoming retirement of bassist Cliff Williams.

They’ll complete their Rock Or Bust tour in September, with Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose in Johnson’s place. Guitarist Angus Young said earlier this month: “I feel obligated to keep it going.”

In May Rudd discussed the possibility of returning to the Aussie giants, reporting: “I’m not saying I never hope of ever playing with AC/DC again – but then again, is it even AC/DC any more? No Bon’s beautiful voice. No Malcolm. No Brian.”

Aug 27: Greensboro Coliseum, NC

Aug 30: Ft Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Sep 01: Atlanta Phillips Arena, GA

Sep 04: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Sep 06: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Sep 09: Detroit The Palace, MI

Sep 11: Buffalo First Niagara Center, NY

Sep 14: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 17: Washington Verizon Center, DC

Sep 20: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

