Voyager share video for dark new single Ultraviolet

Australian prog Eurovision stars Voyager have shared a video for their brand new single Ultraviolet, which you can watch below.

Ultraviolet is taken from Voyager's upcoming new album, Fearless In Love, through Season of Mist records on July 14.

"Ultraviolet is certainly one of the darkest songs on the album," the band state. "As the protagonist struggles to cope with the pressures of the modern world and its insane demands, the song has a message that we hope will resonate with many people, and we collaborated with director Matt Pitcher to tell this story in a cinematic way.

"Due to the dissonant nature of the track, we decided to enlist our good friend and fellow Australian Sean Harmanis, vocalist of metalcore band, Make Them Suffer, to perform a guest vocal spot to really portray the unsettling emotion we wanted to communicate in the track and he totally slays."

"Through the story of a deteriorating relationship Ultraviolet delves into the human experience within a modern era, exploring themes of depression, social media/phone addiction, identity and individualism," adds video director Matt Pitcher. "Much like the elusive yet dangerous nature of ultraviolet light, these often unseen forces hold immense power in shaping the course of our existence."

Voyager recently represented Australia at this year's Eurovision Song Contest with the song Promise. The band will be touring the Eu and the UK throughout October. You can see the full list of dates below.

Pre-order Fearless In Love.

Oct 1: GER Cologne Euroblast Festival

Oct 2: GER Hamburg Headcrash

Oct 3: GER Berlin Cassiopeia

Oct 5: POL Warsaw Voodoo

Oct 7: CZE Prague Futurum

Oct 8: HUN Budapest Durer Kert

Oct 9: AUS Vienna Szene

Oct 10: GER Munich Feierwerk

Oct 11: ITA Milan Legend Club

Oct 12: SWI Zurich Komplex Club

Oct 14: SWI Lyss Kufa

Oct 15: FRA Paris Les Etoiles

Oct 16: BEL Antwerp Kavka

Oct 17: NED Tilburg 013

Oct 18: NED Zoetermeer Boerderij

Oct 20: Manchester Club Academy [SOLD OUT]

Oct 21: London The Dome [SOLD OUT]

Oct 22: London The Dome

Oct 24: Glasgow Slay

Oct 25: Liverpool O2 Academy2

