Voyager go for Eurovision glory tonight!

You probably won't have missed the news that Australian prog metallers Voyager have reached the final of the Eurovision Song Contest, having successfully come through their semi final on Wednesday evening. It's probably fair to say the band have been making lots of new friends with their engaging performances and media interviews too.

"It's something that I think every artist should strive to do because it is so wonderful," singer and keyboard player Danny Estrin told the BBC, who have even gone so far as to include the band in their list of ten things to watch out for during this evening's final.

"And it also gives people an opportunity to finally see us, whether they like it or not. They are forced to see it. That exposure is so wonderful for a band that comes from a niche market. It's a big deal. It's the greatest show on Earth."

Although heavy rock and metal has been represented before at the event, this is the first time a progressive band has ever featured.

The show kicks off this evening at 8pm (UK time) and is being shown live on BBC1.

This evening the number you need to know is 15. Voyager will be performing Promises in the penultimate slot this evening and that's the number to use in voting this evening.

You can see all the correct voting information in the image below relevant to your own country. For example, in the UK:

Call: 09015 22 52 15

Text: 15 to the number 6 22 52 16

Those watching in any other eligible non-participating country can vote via a secure online platform here.

You can also download the Eurovision app from your relevant store. You can vote up to 20 times via the app by the way.

Voting will open after the last song is performed for approximately 15 minutes.

Voyager recently announced that they would release their new album, Fearless In Love, in July.

GOOD LUCK VOYAGER.