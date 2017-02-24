Roger Hodgson announces UK and Ireland tour

Roger Hodgson has confirmed he’ll play five dates in the UK and Ireland in April and May.

The former Supertramp vocalist has lined up performances in Dublin, Birmingham, Buckingham and London, where he’ll play a selection of favourites from his back catalogue – including Supertramp tracks and solo material.

Hodgson tells Prog: “I love touring now more than ever and feel like the luckiest man alive playing songs that have so much meaning and enjoyment for me and giving people a break from life’s problems for two hours in concert.

“I used to create albums with the intention of taking the listener on as powerful a journey as possible, often spending weeks finding the best choice and running order for the songs. Now people rarely have the time to listen to a whole album or CD, but in concert, I have their attention for two hours to make magic, make people laugh, cry, to take them on an emotional ride that is more than just entertainment.”

He continues: “Music is one of the most powerful forces in the world – we have hardly scratched the surface of what’s possible. I custom design a setlist depending on the venue and the country I’m playing.

“This year my all too short eclectic tour starts in Dublin on April 30 and continues with Birmingham Symphony Hall on May 18, two nights at the magnificent Albert Hall on May 20 and 21, completing with a special show at my old school Stowe in Buckinghamshire on May 26.

“As always playing my home country will be like nowhere else. I can’t wait.”

Tickets for the shows are currently available via Hodgson’s website. Watch a video of Hodgson performing Breakfast In America below.

Apr 30: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

May 18: Birmingham Town Hall and Symphony Hall, UK

May 20: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

May 21: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

May 26: Buckingham Stowe School, UK