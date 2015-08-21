Von Hausswolff announces The Miraculous

Anna Von Hausswolff will release her latest album The Miraculous on November 13.

It’s the follow-up to her 2012 Ceremony release and will be issued via City Slang.

She’s also published the 10-minute track Come Wander With Me/Deliverance which can be heard below.

Von Hausswolff explains: “Come Wander With Me was presented to me by a friend and I decided to make a cover of it. It deals with the idealisation of a world that you yearn to know, and the fear and frustration that one might never be able to fully exploit that place due to physical and emotional limitations.

“It’s about longing and dreaming, while facing the reality of obligations and doubt.”

She continues: “Every time we played it, it grew bigger and another song started to take shape. That song became Deliverance.”

The album was recorded in Sweden and features the Acusticum Pipe Organ. The instrument includes built-in glockenspiel, vibraphone, celeste and percussion, and boasts 9000 pipes.

Von Hausswolff is joined on the record by drummer Ulrik Ording, keyboardist Filip Leyman, along with guitarists Joel Fabiansson and Karl Vento.

The Miraculous is now available to pre-order.

The Miraculous tracklist

01. Discovery 02. The Hope Only Of Empty Men 03. Pomperipossa 04. Come Wander With Me / Deliverance 05. En Ensam Vandrare 06. An Oath 07. Evocation 08. The Miraculous 09. Stranger