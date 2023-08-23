VOLA return with anthemic new single Paper Wolf

Danish/Swedish prog rockers VOLA mark their retun to musical action with the release of a brand new single, Paper Wolf ahead of their September tour of North America with Bent Knee and Wheel and includes an appearance at Prog Power USA. You can watch the video for Paper Wolf below.

“We never put boundaries on our songwriting but merely search for a direction that feels unexplored and exciting to us," explains vocalist and guitarist Asger Mygind. "With Paper Wolf, we suddenly found ourselves in a territory where an old-school metal atmosphere crept into our blend of sounds. We liked what we heard and then ran with it at full speed.”

The video for the new single was again produced by Riivata Visuals (who also produced the band’s videos for Head Mounted Sideways, These Black Claws (feat. SHAHMEN), and Straight Lines.

“With the Paper Wolf video we looked to entwine a serious narrative with dark undertones, and ethereal visuals into a captivating experience. Riivata Visuals delivered, and we are overjoyed that we had the chance to work together again after joint previous visual adventures."

You can view the band's US tour dates below. Ahead of the tour, Mygind adds, "We feel very honored, privileged and slightly nervous to return to the USA after the warm welcome we received on our first US run in late 2022 - This time in even bigger venues. It's always somewhat nerve-wracking to go on tour. Will people be showing up again, or are they finally tired of our musical nonsense? No matter what, we look forward to meeting our fans as that is the most important part of touring for us."

(Image credit: VOLA)

Sep 6: FL Orlando Conduit

Sep 7: GE Atlanta Prog Power USA

Sep 9: DC Washington Union Stage

Sep 10: NY New York Gramercy Theater

Sep 11: PA Pittsburgh Mr Small's Theater

Sep 12: IL Chicago Bottom Lounge

Sep 13: MN Minneapolis 7th St Entry

Sep 15: CO Denver Bluebiord Theater

Sep 16: UT Salt Lake City Kilby Court

Sep 18: WA Seattle Neumos

Sep 19: OR Portland The Hawthorn Theater

Sep 21: CA Roseville Goldfield Trading Post

Sep 22: CA Los Angeles Troubador

Sep 23: CA San Diego Brick By Brick

Sep 24: AR Phoenix The Rebel Lounge

Sep 26: TX Dallas The Studio At The Factory

Sep 27: TX Austin Control Room

Get tickets.