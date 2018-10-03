Vola release animated video for atmospheric new track Alien Shivers

Vola have released an animated video for their new single Alien Shivers.

It’s the latest material lifted from the band’s upcoming album Applause Of A Distant Crowd, which will launch on October 12 via Mascot Records/Mascot label Group.

Vola previously shared the tracks Smartfriend and Ghosts from the follow-up to their 2016 debut album Inmazes.

The Alien Shivers video was meticulously created by the band’s bassist Nicolai Mogensen along with Anne Nørkjær Bang.

Mogensen says: “We’ve been looking much forward to sharing this video for the track Alien Shivers with you. It’s made by just the two of us and almost entirely by hand, so it is indeed a very personal project.

“We are both happy amateurs in the field of animation, but we’ve put a lot of hours, effort and love into this video, which we hope will shine through!"

Mogensen adds: “The storyline of the video is loosely inspired by a short story by the Argentinian writer Jorge Luis Borges called The Circular Ruins from 1940, in which a mysterious, anonymous man set himself on a task to dream a human being and make it come to life.

“We think it somehow relates quite well to the lyrics Asger Mygind created for the song, even though we did not intend to make a video that ‘explains’ the lyrics in any way.

“Another great inspiration is Yuri Norstein’s beautiful 1979 film Tale Of Tales, which sparked our fascination for stop-motion animation in the first place.”

Vola have also released a trailer for the new record, which can be found below along with the video for Alien Shivers.

Vola - Applause Of A Distant Crowd

1. We Are Thin Air

2. Ghosts

3. Smartfriend

4. Ruby Pool

5. Alien Shivers

6. Vertigo

7. Still

8. Applause Of A Distant Crowd

9. Whaler

10. Green Screen Mother