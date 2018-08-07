Vola announce new album Applause Of A Distant Crowd

Vola have announced that they’ll release their new studio album Applause Of A Distant Crowd later this year.

It’s set to arrive on October 12 via Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group and is the Copenhagen quartet’s first record since their debut Inmazes, which launched in 2016.

To mark the announcement, vocalist and guitarist Asger Mygind, keyboardist Martin Werner, bassist Nicolai Mogensen and drummer Adam Janzi have released a video for the first track from the record in the shape of Smartfriend. Watch it below.

Speaking about Applause Of A Distant Crowd, Mygind says: “I was in a very different place mentally while writing the lyrics for Inmazes. I'm definitely in a happier place now.

“It was actually a relief to be able to have a wider range of awareness for this record. I think our songs develop in the most natural way if I let my emotional response to the music dictate what the lyrics should be about rather than following any kind of plan.

“This time the emotions were mostly tied to observations I've made about the outside world.”

Mygind explains that the album title is a metaphor derived from our relationship with social media and adds: “We spend a lot of time trying to present ourselves in a flattering light in the pursuit of continuous applause – even if it’s a distant applause from those you may not connect with away from the screens.”

Find further album details below.

Vola will play at the UK's Bloodstock festival this weekend. Find everything you need to know about the event on our dedicated Bloodstock page.

Vola - Applause Of A Distant Crowd

1. We Are Thin Air

2. Ghosts

3. Smartfriend

4. Ruby Pool

5. Alien Shivers

6. Vertigo

7. Still

8. Applause Of A Distant Crowd

9. Whaler

10. Green Screen Mother