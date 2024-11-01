VOLA celebrate release of new album Friend Of A Phantom with two new videos

Danish/Swedish prog quartet VOLA celebrate the release of their latest album, Friend Of A Phantom, by sharing two new videos.

Friend Of A Phantom is released today through Mascot Records and the band have released a new promo video for the lulsing electronica prog of Bleed Out and a lyric video for the uplifting We Will Not Disband.

"The anticipation for this day has been building for a long time, and finally, it has come," the band enthse. "Our fourth album, Friend Of A Phantom, is now in the world for you to listen to. To make this matter even more exciting, we will immediately start playing big portions of the new album on our European tour. With us, we bring our excellent crew and a literal ton of lights!

VOLA will tour Europe on their Friend Of A Phantom tour throughout November, with UK dates in London, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol.You can see the full list of VOLA's European tour dates below.

Pre-order Friend Of A Phantom.

VOLA - Bleed Out (Offical Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

VOLA - We Will Not Disband - YouTube Watch On

VOLA Friend Of A Phantom European Tour 2024

Nov 1: DEN Århus Voxhall

Nov 2: SWE Gothenburg Pustervik

Nov 3: NOR Oslo Vulkan Arena

Nov 5: FIN Tampere Pakkahuone

Nov 6: FIN Helsinki Vanha Ylioppilastalo

Nov 8: SWE Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben

Nov 10: GER Berlin Columbia Theater

Nov 11: POL Krakow Hype Park

Nov 13: CZE Prague MeetFactory

Nov 14: AUT Vienna Flex

Nov 15: GER Munich Backstage Halle

Nov 16: SWI Zurich Komplex

Nov 17: ITA Milan Live Club

Nov 19: GER Cologne Kantine

Nov 21: FRA Paris Petit Bain

Nov 22: UK London Heaven

Nov 23: UK Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Nov 24: UK Glasgow G2

Nov 25: UK Manchester Club Academy

Nov 26: UK Bristol SWX

Nov 27: LUX Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal

Nov 28: NED Eindhoven Effenaar

Nov 29: GER Hamburg Markthalle

Nov 30: DEN København Store Vega