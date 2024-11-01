VOLA celebrate release of new album Friend Of A Phantom with two new videos

Danish/Swedish prog quartet VOLA celebrate the release of their latest album, Friend Of A Phantom, by sharing two new videos.
Friend Of A Phantom is released today through Mascot Records and the band have released a new promo video for the lulsing electronica prog of Bleed Out and a lyric video for the uplifting We Will Not Disband.
"The anticipation for this day has been building for a long time, and finally, it has come," the band enthse. "Our fourth album, Friend Of A Phantom, is now in the world for you to listen to. To make this matter even more exciting, we will immediately start playing big portions of the new album on our European tour. With us, we bring our excellent crew and a literal ton of lights!
VOLA will tour Europe on their Friend Of A Phantom tour throughout November, with UK dates in London, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol.You can see the full list of VOLA's European tour dates below.
VOLA Friend Of A Phantom European Tour 2024
Nov 1: DEN Århus Voxhall
Nov 2: SWE Gothenburg Pustervik
Nov 3: NOR Oslo Vulkan Arena
Nov 5: FIN Tampere Pakkahuone
Nov 6: FIN Helsinki Vanha Ylioppilastalo
Nov 8: SWE Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben
Nov 10: GER Berlin Columbia Theater
Nov 11: POL Krakow Hype Park
Nov 13: CZE Prague MeetFactory
Nov 14: AUT Vienna Flex
Nov 15: GER Munich Backstage Halle
Nov 16: SWI Zurich Komplex
Nov 17: ITA Milan Live Club
Nov 19: GER Cologne Kantine
Nov 21: FRA Paris Petit Bain
Nov 22: UK London Heaven
Nov 23: UK Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Nov 24: UK Glasgow G2
Nov 25: UK Manchester Club Academy
Nov 26: UK Bristol SWX
Nov 27: LUX Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal
Nov 28: NED Eindhoven Effenaar
Nov 29: GER Hamburg Markthalle
Nov 30: DEN København Store Vega