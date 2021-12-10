Voivod release new animated video for Planet Eaters

Canadian prog metal quartet Voivod have release a new animated video for their single Planet Eaters which you can watch below. It's taken from the bands upcoming album, Synchro Anarchy, which will be released through Century Media Records on February 11.

“On April 21st, 2021 an animated video for the song Nothingface popped up online," says drummer Michel 'Away' Langevin. "The video was done by Pierre Menetrier on an Amiga computer in 1991, which I thought was beyond cool. The spectacular imagery and visual effects were just perfect for a Voïvod song. After wrapping up the recording and mixing of the Synchro Anarchy album, we all agreed on Planet Eaters as the first single/video. We thought the song had a vintage Nothingface/Hatröss vibe, so I immediately contacted Pierre and asked him if he could make a video for the song. Once again, the result is just mind-blowing. You just can’t get more Voïvodian than that!”

Synchro Anarchy was recorded and mixed by Francis Perron at RadicArt Studios in Québec, Canada and mastered by Maor Appelbaum at Maor Appelbaum Mastering in California, U.S.A and produced by Voivod.

Pre-order Synchro Anarchy.