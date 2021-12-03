Voivod announce brand new studio album

Canadian prog metal legends Voivod have announced they will release their latest album, Synchro Anarchy, through Century Media Records on February 11.

"We are eager to present our latest work, a real collaborative effort," says drummer Michel 'Away' Langevin. "The new album represents countless hours of writing, demoing, recording, mixing and so on. The band and Francis Perron at RadicArt Studio gave their very best to make it happen under unusual circumstances, which led us to call it Synchro Anarchy. We feel that the sound and music are 100% Voïvod, and we hope everyone will enjoy it as much as we had fun making it. We certainly can’t wait to play it live!”

Synchro Anarchy, the band's 15th studio album, follows 2018's highly praised and Juno Award winning The Wake. It was again produced with Francis Perron at RadicArt Studio, features cover artwork once more created by Langevin which you can see, along with the tracklisting below.

Pre-ordes start n December 10.

(Image credit: Century Media)

Voivod: Synchro Anarchy

1. Paranormalium

2. Synchro Anarchy

3. Planet Eaters

4. Mind Clock

5. Sleeves Off

6. Holographic Thinking

7. The World Today

8. Quest For Nothing

9. Memory Failure