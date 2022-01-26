Voivod drop powerful video for new single Synchro Anarchy

Canadian prog metal quartet Voivod have released a powerful video for their latest single Synchro Anarchy which you can watch below. It's the title track of the band's upcoming album, which will be released through Century Media Records on February 11.

“After coming back from the European tour with GWAR at the end of 2019, we took a break and got back together in early 2020 to record some new ideas and improvisations," explains drummer Michael 'Away' Langevin. "After finishing one of these sessions, while untying my running shoes, I had a flash of a rhythm where I would skip one beat every bar. I told the band I had an idea and walked towards the drums but I stepped on one of my shoelaces, missed a step and almost fell on the drum kit.



"Everybody laughed, then I played the beat, which Chewy recorded and named 'Away’s Shoelace Incident’. This gave Snake the idea to write about these strange timings where somebody would stop to tie up his shoe only to be closely missed by a flying wheel of a car. At one point Snake had shorten the title to ‘Shoelace’ but I noticed in his lyrics the words 'Synchro Anarchy' and told him it would be a great name for the song.



"When we were done recording the songs we all thought it would also be a good title for the album. It is really representative of the planet we live on and the way we had to build the LP out of snippets of ideas like a huge puzzle."

Synchro Anarchy was recorded and mixed by Francis Perron at RadicArt Studios in Québec, Canada and mastered by Maor Appelbaum at Maor Appelbaum Mastering in California, U.S.A and produced by Voivod.

Voivod have previously released videos for Planet Eaters and Paranormalium.

Pre-order Synchro Anarchy.

