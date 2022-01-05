Voivod release new video for complex and twisted Paranormalium

Canadian prog metal pioneers Voivod have released a new lyric video for their new single Paranormalium which you can watch below. It's taken from the bands upcoming album, Synchro Anarchy, which will be released through Century Media Records on February 11.

“Paranormalium opens with the very last guitar melody you hear on The Wake’s last song Sonic Mycelium, in the fade out of the string quartet," explains guitarist Daniel “Chewy” Mongrain. "We wanted both entities or dimensions to connect through music as 2 parallel worlds can connect through distorted space-time, black holes, vibrations, spirituality or anything else.

“Paranormalium is the name Denis “Snake” Bélanger came up with while writing the lyrics, trying to gather all of these concepts in one imaginary particle called Paranormalium. Depending on your individual perception or any influential inner or external event, makes oneself see or not see, be part of or not be part of, someone else’s reality OR even being stuck between many different dimensions as it is all connected in some ways through Paranormalium.

"It’s one of the most complex, twisted and heavy songs on the album with many different landscapes. The melody comes back many times during the song in different forms, as reality can be consisted of the same material taking on different aspects. In the end, are we really living in the reality we think we’re in???”

Synchro Anarchy was recorded and mixed by Francis Perron at RadicArt Studios in Québec, Canada and mastered by Maor Appelbaum at Maor Appelbaum Mastering in California, U.S.A and produced by Voivod.

Pre-order Synchro Anarchy.