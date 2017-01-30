Joey Jordison: Slipknot are my brothers forever

Joey Jordison says Slipknot are his “brothers forever” despite parting ways with the band acrimoniously in 2013.

The drummer was dismissed by Corey Taylor and co in a “stupid fucking email” with both sides remaining silent on the reasons behind the decision. But in a 2016 interview with Metal Hammer, Jordison revealed he had been diagnosed with a rare disease of the nervous system which left him unable to play drums.

But speaking on the One On One with Mitch Lafon podcast, Jordison says there are no hard feelings.

He says: “Without Slipknot, I would not necessarily be where I am today.

“And all those guys and everyone that I worked with, wrote with, all the producers, all the albums, all the tours, everything that we did – I can never in a million years compact it into an interview right now of the great things that we did together. I would not trade them for the world.

“Those guys are my brothers forever. I love them very much, and I wish them well.”

Last year, Jordison returned to action with two new bands. Vimic, featuring members of previous outfit Scar The Martyr, will release their debut album Open Your Omen later in 2017. His other group Sinsaenum launched first record Echoes Of The Tortured last July.

Jordison adds: “This is my passion, this is what I am doing. Right now I’m concentrating on Vimic – we’ll get to Sinsaenum later on in the year, probably around festival time. But I’ve got great shows coming up with Vimic. We cannot wait to hit the stage. We are stoked.”

Vimic will kick off their European tour in Stockholm, Sweden on March 7.

Mar 07: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden

Mar 08: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Mar 10: Copenhagen Pumpelhuset, Denmark

Mar 12: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Mar 13: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany

Mar 14: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Mar 15: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Mar 17: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Mar 19: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Mar 20: Cesano Doscone Legend, Italy

Mar 23: Madrid Sala Arena, Spain

Mar 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Mar 26: Paris Trabendo, France

Mar 28: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Mar 29: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

Mar 30: Manchester O2 Academy 2, UK

Jul 13: Cadott Rock Fest, WI