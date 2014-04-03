Video: Black Stone Cherry - Fiesta Del Fuego

Black Stone Cherry have released a lyric video for their track Fiesta Del Fuego.

It’s taken from upcoming fourth album Magic Mountain, set for launch on May 5 via Roadrunner Records.

The Kentucky four-piece recently said: “Not since before our first album have we felt the freedom and confidence that we felt while writing and recording this one. We feel it best captures the live energy, honesty and vibe that encompasses our true musicianship.”

BSC return to the UK with labelmates Airbourne and Theory Of A Deadman in October:

Oct 26: Glasgow Hydro

Oct 27: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Oct 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Oct 30: Birmingham LG Arena

Oct 31: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

Nov 01: London Wembley Arena

Tracklist