Victorian visionaries A Forest Of Stars reveal new lyric video

One of the most original bands to have emerged from the British metal scene in many a while, Leeds-based troupe A Forest Of Stars’ Victorian take on black metal isn’t simply a gloss but a fully mapped out world that permeates every aspect of the band.

From their stage shows to their spectacular, bar-raising videos and of course the immersive, psychological journeys of the albums themselves, theirs is a volatile and visionary world awash with mad invention, urban horror, repressed urges and rogue spiritualism, taking the destiny-driven rush that lies at the heart of black metal into psychedelic and revelatory realms only the likes of Orannsi Pazuzu and Voices dare to tread.

Drenched in strings, flute Hammond organ and more dynamics in a single song than many bands manage in a lifetime, the band’s new album, Beware The Sword You Cannot See, due out on Prophecy Productions/Lupus Lounge Records on February 27, is a sumptuously psychedelic pilgrimage to the edge of reason. We are proud to open a portal in the form of a lyric video for the track Virtus Sola Invicta, a fevered opium dream, largely narrated by frontman Mr Curse as he offers a tour through a dystopian world that would give HG Wells nightmares.

Ready the laudanum, link hands together and prepare for the majestic, mind-retuning séance that is Virtus Sola Invicta below!

