Vennart return with video for brand new track Sentientia

Vennart have released a studio video to accompany their new single Sentientia.

The track will feature on Mike Vennart and co’s upcoming album To Cure A Blizzard Upon A Plastic Sea, which will arrive on September 14 via Medium Format.

It’s the follow-up to their 2015 debut The Demon Joke.

Former Oceansize and British Theatre frontman, and current Biffy Clyro touring guitarist, Vennart says: “This one’s a feisty, snappy little swine. Like a sort of space-rock thrash metal tune.

“The words are about a recurring nightmare I have where I’m eating a live baby animal. This stems from a night in Munich where the only thing on the menu was something young and dead.

“Anyway, this song is sung from the perspective of said baby animal. It’s the shortest song on the record but it sets its stall out pretty sharpish.”

Vennart is joined on the record by his former Oceansize bandmates Steve Durose and Richard ‘Gambler’ Ingram, along with drummer Denzel.

Vennart will perform at this month’s ArcTanGent festival at Fernhill Farm, near Bristol, on August 16-18. They’ll then head out for further live UK shows in November with support provided by Pijn.

Find a full list of the band’s 2018 UK dates below.

Vennart - To Cure A Blizzard Upon A Plastic Sea

1. Binary

2. Donkey Kong

3. Immortal Soldiers

4. Into The Wave

5. Friends Don’t Owe

6. Spider Bones

7. Sentientia

8. That’s Not Entertainment

9. Diamond Ballgag

10. Robots In Disguise

Vennart 2018 UK tour dates

Aug 15: Leeds Key Club

Aug 16: Aldershot West End Centre

Aug 17: Bristol ArcTanGent

Nov 19: Birmingham Castle & Falcon

Nov 20: Bristol The Fleece

Nov 22: London Tufnell Park Dome

Nov 23: Manchester The Deaf Institute

Nov 24: Glasgow King Tut’s

Nov 25: Newcastle The Cluny