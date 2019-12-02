Vans' Cyber Monday sale closes soon but here's the coolest stuff on offer

Winter is officially here. The sky is grey, its dark by 4pm and we've all started to dig out our warm coats. But all is not lost! With Cyber Monday in full swing you can wrap up for less, and Vans have got some great discounts on everything from backpacks to Harry Potter daps.

The iconic, waffle-soled skate trainers are a staple amongst rock fans thanks to their road-worthiness, classic looks and ability to take a beating in a mosh pit. The brand are so connected to the music scene that they even put on their own rock tour (that's the Vans Warped Tour for the uninitiated)!

Right now the brand's official site are offering up to 50% off a large array of shoes, clothing and accessories in their Cyber Weekend sale, dubbed 'The Blackout'. So grab a pair of slip-ons and re-live your skater punk days, grab a plaid flannel shirt and channel the grunge era or throw on a pair of hi-tops, pair them with a Nixon x Metallica watch and blast out Anthrax – now's your chance to bag a deal on some of the most comfortable and durable rock wear out there.

We've had a good look through the site and picked out some of the hottest items to rock this winter.

David Bowie 'Space Oddity' shoes: were £65 , now £42.25

The papers might wanna know whose shirts you wear, but everyone else will want to know where you got your shoes from. Put your helmet on – and then these psychedelic space-age oddities to really turn heads – check ignition and may God's love be with youView Deal

David Bowie 'Ziggy Stardust' Vans: were £90 , now £58.50

These patent red leather versions of the Vans X DB Sk8-Hi Platform combine Vans lace-up high top with sturdy textile and synthetic uppers, padded collars for support and flexibility, platform signature rubber waffle outsoles – AND they make you look like a leper messiah. Bonus.

View Deal

David Bowie 'Blackstar' Vans: were £60 , now £39

The Vans X DB Classic Slip-On with Bowie's iconic Black Star motif and facing up and a mysterious eye motif on the heel. A low profile slip on with sturdy canvas and suede uppers, padded collars for support and flexibility, signature rubber waffle outsoles and the ability to make you rise from the grave like Lazarus*. (*May not be included.)View Deal

Led Zeppelin trucker hat: was £28, now £18.20

It's not all Bowie: there's a couple of Bowie things in the sale too, including this Vans X Led Zeppelin Trucker Hat. 100% cotton mesh back adjustable 'trucker hat' with the cover from Zep 1 on the front and the ability to make you look dazed and confused. And cool, obvs. Really cool.View Deal

Vans Bail Shoulder Bag: Now £12.60 | Was £18.00

The perfect gig bag doesn't exist? Wrong. This has enough room for your cash, card, phone and any other essentials you might need for a night out in the pit. Comes in both camo or black. Excellent. View Deal

Vans Geomancer II Backpack | Now £36.40 was £52.00

Most bags with a laptop compartment don't look this cool – this is a riot in red leopardskin – and it's also got a large, 22 litre capacity main compartment for your other stuff. View Deal

Looking for more great Black Friday deals? We've been scouring the web to find you the best offers, from vinyl and turntables to headphones, speakers and even slick smart devices for music lovers. Check out these killer deals here:

Cyber Monday deals from around the web

Amazon.co.uk - new Cyber Monday deals every day

Adidas.co.uk - save up to 50%

AO.com - Cyber Monday deals on appliances are live now

Argos.co.uk - top savings on toys, TV and more for Christmas

Boots.com - save up to half price on selected items

Carphone Warhouse - Cyber Monday phone deals

Converse - save 20% off Chuck 70s.

Currys.co.uk - Black Tag sale is now on

DNA Fit - up to 40% off DNA test kits

Dr Martens – Cyber Monday offers now online

EMP - for merch and rock'n'roll clothing. Save £20 on orders over £85

Etsy – original and collectible gift ideas

Firebox - crazy gift ideas and the world's smallest turntable

Google Store - a boatload of deals - including £70 off Pixel phones

Halfords - 20% off dash Cams, electric scooters and way more

I Want One Of Those.com - daft gifts and cool tech

John Lewis - Get great warranties with John Lewis' Cyber Monday offers

Lovehoney.co.uk - up to 50% off sex toys and more

Marshall - Cyber Monday now online

Mobiles.co.uk – cheapest mobile phone deals

Nike.co.uk - up to 30% off full price items

Nixon - home of the Metallica watch

PureScooters.co.uk - up to £500 off electric scooters

Simba Sleep save up to 40% on mattresses for Cyber Monday

Superdrug - top Cyber Monday deals at Superdrug

Townsend Music - up to 75% off vinyl and CDs

Very.co.uk - big savings on tech and more