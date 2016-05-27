Van Zant release Red White & Blue lyric video

Van Zant have released a lyric video for their track Red White & Blue.

It’s taken from the Lynyrd Skynyrd and .38 Special brothers Johnny and Donnie Van Zant’s upcoming album Red White & Blue: Live.

The performance was captured at the pair’s show show in Valdosta, Georgia, in 2006. It was recorded by Donnie’s longtime bandmate Larry Junstrom.

The track originally appeared on Lynyrd Skynyrd’s 2003 offering Vicious Cycle and was written by the Van Zants along with Brad and Brett Warren.

Donnie Van Zant said of the album: “The plan was always to enjoy ourselves and have fun and this recording captures a moment when we had a great night.”

Red White & Blue: Live is available for pre-order.

Meanwhile, Lynyrd Skynyrd have scheduled a string of US dates over the coming months.

Van Zant Brothers Red White & Blue Live tracklist

Takin’ Up Space Ain’t Nobody Gonna Tell Me What To Do Sweet Mama Wild Eyed Southern Boys (originally performed by 38 Special) Things I Miss The Most I Know My History Help Somebody Plain Jane I Can’t Help Myself I’m Doin’ Alright Red White & Blue My Kind Of Country Call Me The Breeze (originally performed by Lynyrd Skynyrd) Sweet Home Alabama (originally performed by Lynyrd Skynyrd)

Lynyrd Skynyrd tour 2016

Jun 03: ALbany Times Union Center, NY

Jun 04: HOlmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jun 05: Wantagh Nikon Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jun 08: Lancaster Clipper Magazine Stadium, PA

Jun 10: Philadelphia Mann Center, PA

Jun 11: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Jun 16: Baltimore Pier Six Box Office, MD

Jun 17: Hiawassee Anderson Music Hall, GA

Jun 24: Hinckley Grand Casino Hinckley, MN

Jul 08: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Jul 09: Wisconsin Great Catfish Extravaganza, WI

Jul 15: Cincinnati Horseshoe Casino, OH

Jul 16: La Crosse Freedom Fest, WI

Jul 21: Massachussets Cape Cod Meldoy Tent, MA

Jul 22: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jul 23: Big Flats Tag Tickets, NY

Jul 28: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 29: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, MI

Jul 30: Elgin Festival Park, IL

Aug 04: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug 05: New Orleans Champions Square, LA

Aug 06: Durant Choctaw Grand Theater, OK

Aug 08: Sturgie Buffalo Chip, SD

Aug 09: Englewod Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 16: Livermore Restaurant Wente Vineyards, CA

Aug 18: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

