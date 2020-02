No one knows the music of the south as well as Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant. From bluesy shit-kickers to ghostly ballads, this is the soundtrack to his life.

WET WILLIE – Keep On Smilin’ (1973)

Wet Willie’s sound had a southern rock feel to it, but there was a lot of jazz and blues in there too. Keep On Smilin’ was one of their big hits. I’d recommend the live version – it’s got a little more soul to it.