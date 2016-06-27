65daysofstatic announce No Man’s Sky tour

65daysofstatic have announced a European tour in support of their album No Man’s Sky: Music For An Infinite Universe.

The soundtrack album, which accompanies the upcoming PlayStation 4 and PC video game No Man’s Sky, was originally scheduled to launch on June 24 – but with the game’s release date pushed back by a couple of months, it’ll now be out on August 5.

The English outfit have scheduled 27 dates across Europe for later this year – and say that since the UK last week voted to leave the European Union, they’re more determined than ever to play shows across the continent.

The band say in a statement: “No Man’s Sky is a project about a borderless universe of infinite possibility. It’s certainly a brighter future to imagine than the one our little country just thrust upon Europe.

“We are always excited to be able to come and play shows in mainland Europe – now more than ever. Let’s get some anti-facist international solidarity going on and not let the demagoguery drag us down to the oblivion it has planned for us.

“See you on the road. Unless our passports are no good any more.”

In addition, 65daysofstatic have issued the cover art for the album and issued a stream of the track Red Parallax.

65daysofstatic No Man’s Sky: Music for an Infinite Universe tracklist

Monolith Supermoon Asimov Heliosphere Blueprint For A Slow Machine Pillars Of Frost Escape Velocity Red Parallax Hypersleep End Of The World Sun

Soundscapes

NMS_exteriorAtmos1 / False Suns Tomorrow / Lull / Celestial Feedback Departure / Shortwave / Noisetest temporalDissent / ascension_test1 / koaecax Borealis / Contrastellar Outlier / EOTWS_Variation1

Oct 17: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Oct 18: Dunkirk Les 4 Ecluses, France

Oct 19: Paris Badaboum, France

Oct 20: Besancon La Rodia, France

Oct 21: Genena Usine, Switzerland

Oct 22: Zurich Bergmal Festival, Switzerland

Oct 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Oct 25: Madrid But, Spain

Oct 26: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

Oct 29: Zaragoza Las Armas, Spain

Nov 01: Cannes MJC Picaud, France

Nov 02: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy

Nov 03: Rome Monk, Italy

Nov 04: Milan Magnolia, Italy

Nov 05: Padova Mame, Italy

Nov 06: Munich Kranhalle, Germany

Nov 07: Vienna Wuk, Austria

Nov 08: Prague Meet factory, Czech Republic

Nov 09: Berlin C-Theatre, Germany

Nov 10: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany

Nov 11: Amsterdam Q Factory, Netherlands

Nov 13: Brussels Botanique, Belgium

Nov 14: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Nov 15: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Nov 16: Sheffield Plug, UK

Nov 17: Newcastle Universe, UK

Nov 18: Glasgow Art School, UK

