US post-rockers Shy, Low share new video for Helioentropy

Shy, Low have released a video for new instrumental track Helioentropy ahead of the release of their fifth album, Snake Behind The Sun, which is out on October 8 via Pelagic. It’s been recorded, mixed and produced at Vudu Studios in Long Island, NY by Mike Watts (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Glassjaw).

"Hunkering down in the studio for three weeks to track the record was extremely beneficial and something none of us had done in the past," says guitarist Zak Bryant. "It gave us the ability to really fine tune the songs alongside a producer, and the ability to experiment with various gear not normally at our disposal."

The album showcases a more layered and three-dimensional post-rock sound, which according to Bryant, "began with a lot of pre-production on our end. We demoed the entire record at home prior to entering the studio, reworking some songs several times before calling them done. From there, it was Mike [Watts]. After hearing his work with bands like O’Brother, Lume, Glassjaw, and others, we grew very fond of the drum sounds he got, and his ear for overall mix balance and production."

The title, Snake Behind The Sun, is a metaphor for the notion that darkness and negativity can remain hidden even among seemingly positive things. And that was something the band experienced themselves during the recording progress. "By week three, there were talks of NY state locking down due to the rapid rise in Covid cases; with one day left before the lockdown was alleged to go into effect, it became a mad dash to finish tracking the record so we could book it home to Richmond, Virginia," says bass player Drew Storcks.

Watch Storcks' self-produced clip for Helioentropy below.