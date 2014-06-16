Umphrey's McGee launch 'no holds barred' album

Umphrey's McGee describe brand-new album Similar Skin as a "no holds barred" exercise in a promotional video.

Their seventh stdio release appeared last week via their own label, Nothing Too Fancy Music.

And while a spokesman previously assured fans “there’s plenty of signature Umphrey’s throughout,” the band say it also features “hook-driven melodies and raging guitar solos.”

Similar Skin is available via their website. They return to the UK this week for three shows at London’s Brooklyn Bowl on Thurday, Friday and Saturday (June 19, 20, 21).

Umphrey’s McGee album trailer