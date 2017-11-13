Ulver sneak release the Sic Transit Gloria Mundi EP

Ulver have sneak released a new three-track EP titled Sic Transit Gloria Mundi.

The band surprised everyone by launching the EP to coincide with the start of their European tour in support of latest album The Assassination Of Julius Caesar, which arrived in April this year via House Of Mythology.

The EP features the new songs Echo Chamber (Room Of Tears) and Bring Out Your Dead, along with a cover of Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s The Power Of Love – originally released in late 1984. The EP was completed in the band’s new studio in Oslo.

David Hall and Vivek Venkatesh have worked on videos for the two track using footage from Ulver’s concert at the Labirinto della Masone, Italy, on June 3.

Watch both videos below and find a list of Ulver’s European tour dates.

Sic Transit Gloria Mundi is available via Bandcamp, with releases on other digital services to be announced in due course. Physical copies will be made available through House Of Mythology at a date yet to be decided.

The Sic Transit Gloria Mundi EP tracklist

Echo Chamber (Room Of Tears) Bring Out Your Dead The Power Of Love

Nov 15: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Nov 16: Brussels Botanique, Belgium

Nov 17: Esch-sur-Alzette Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg

Nov 18: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Nov 19: Paris la machine du moulin rouge, France

Nov 20: Lyon Ninkasi, France

Nov 22: Milan Santeria Social Club, Italy

Nov 23: Rome Viteculture Quirinetta, Italy

Nov 24: Ravanna Bronson, Italy

Nov 25: Berlin Festsaal Kreuzberg, Germany

Nov 26: Gdansk B90, Poland

Nov 27: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Nov 28: Wroclaw A2-Centrum Koncertowe, Poland

