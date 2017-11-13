Trending

Jeff Lynne’s ELO announce 2018 UK tour

By News  

Jeff Lynne’s ELO will play 8 arena dates across the UK in September and October next year

Jeff Lynne
Jeff Lynne
(Image: © Carsten Windhorst)

Jeff Lynne’s ELO have announced an eight date UK arena tour for next year.

The band will kick off the run of shows at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on September 30, 2018, taking in further dates in Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, Leeds and London, before wrapping up with a set at Liverpool’s Echo Arena on October 23.

Looking ahead to the shows, Lynne says: “Our audiences are amazing. It’s like they’re in the group. We can’t wait to play for them again.”

Tickets will go on sale via LiveNation from 9am on Friday, November 17.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO will also release their new live package titled Wembley Or Bust on the same day that tickets go on sale. It was recorded on June 24 this year during the band’s set at the iconic London venue and will arrive on 2CD, 2CD/DVD, 2CD/Blu Ray and on triple vinyl via Sony Music.

The band previously released footage of Turn To Stone from the performance. Wembley Or Bust is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with the 2018 tour dates.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO 2018 UK tour dates

Sep 30: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Oct 03: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena
Oct 05: Manchester Arena
Oct 09: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Oct 10: Birmingham Arena
Oct 15: Leeds First Direct Arena
Oct 17: London O2 Arena
Oct 23: Liverpool Echo Arena

Jeff Lynne’s ELO Wembley Or Bust tracklist

  1. Standin’ In The Rain
  2. Evil Woman
  3. All Over The World
  4. Showdown
  5. Livin’ Thing
  6. Do Ya
  7. When I Was A Boy
  8. Handle With Care
  9. Last Train to London
  10. Xanadu
  11. Rockaria!
  12. Can’t Get It Out Of My Head
  13. 10538 Overture
  14. Twilight
  15. Ma-Ma-Ma Belle
  16. Shine A Little Love
  17. Wild West Hero
  18. Sweet Talkin’ Woman
  19. Telephone Line
  20. Turn To Stone
  21. Don’t Bring Me Down
  22. Mr. Blue Sky
  23. Roll Over Beethoven

ELO - Wembley Or Bust DVD review