Jeff Lynne’s ELO announce 2018 UK tour

Jeff Lynne’s ELO have announced an eight date UK arena tour for next year.
The band will kick off the run of shows at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on September 30, 2018, taking in further dates in Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, Leeds and London, before wrapping up with a set at Liverpool’s Echo Arena on October 23.
Looking ahead to the shows, Lynne says: “Our audiences are amazing. It’s like they’re in the group. We can’t wait to play for them again.”
Tickets will go on sale via LiveNation from 9am on Friday, November 17.
Jeff Lynne’s ELO will also release their new live package titled Wembley Or Bust on the same day that tickets go on sale. It was recorded on June 24 this year during the band’s set at the iconic London venue and will arrive on 2CD, 2CD/DVD, 2CD/Blu Ray and on triple vinyl via Sony Music.
The band previously released footage of Turn To Stone from the performance. Wembley Or Bust is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with the 2018 tour dates.
Jeff Lynne’s ELO 2018 UK tour dates
Sep 30: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Oct 03: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena
Oct 05: Manchester Arena
Oct 09: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Oct 10: Birmingham Arena
Oct 15: Leeds First Direct Arena
Oct 17: London O2 Arena
Oct 23: Liverpool Echo Arena
Jeff Lynne’s ELO Wembley Or Bust tracklist
- Standin’ In The Rain
- Evil Woman
- All Over The World
- Showdown
- Livin’ Thing
- Do Ya
- When I Was A Boy
- Handle With Care
- Last Train to London
- Xanadu
- Rockaria!
- Can’t Get It Out Of My Head
- 10538 Overture
- Twilight
- Ma-Ma-Ma Belle
- Shine A Little Love
- Wild West Hero
- Sweet Talkin’ Woman
- Telephone Line
- Turn To Stone
- Don’t Bring Me Down
- Mr. Blue Sky
- Roll Over Beethoven