UK EXCLUSIVE: Marilyn Manson - The Pale Emperor album stream

Marilyn Manson is unleashing his ninth studio album The Pale Emperor onto the world later this month - but we’re streaming it right now for y’all!

Following the release of three singles since late last year (Third Day Of A Seven Day Binge, Deep Six and Cupid Carries A Gun), the time has arrived for The God Of Fuck to deliver the goods with his full-length - due for release 19th January on Cooking Vinyl.

Manson recently revealed to Rolling Stone that he prefers to keep his underwear on during sex.

Marilyn Manson plays Download Festival this June.