Ufomammut return with video for pulsating new single Psychostasia

Italian prog power trio Ufomammut have released a heady new video for their pulsating new single Psychostasia, which you can watch in full below.

The single is taken from the band's upcoming album Fenice, which means 'phoenix' in Italian, and will be released through Neurot Recordings and Supernatural Cat on May 6.

Fenice also marks the debut of drummer Levre, who replaced Vita in 2020, and sees further evolution of the band's sound away from the original doom and stoner metal sound to todays distinctly more psychedelic and progressive sounding band.

“I think we lost our spontaneity, album after album,” says bassist and vocalist Urlo. “We tried to make more complicated songs and albums, but I think at some point we just ended up repeating ourselves. With Fenice, we were ready to start from zero, we had no past anymore - so we just wanted to be reborn and rise from the ashes."

Fenice will be available on CD and vinyl through Neurot Recordings and a limited edition red vinyl and green vinyl of 66 copies through Supernatural Cat.

Pre-order from Neurot.

Pre-order from Supernatural Cat.

(Image credit: Neurot Records)

Ufomammut: Fenice

1. Duat

2. Kepherer

3. Psychostasia

4. Metamorphoenix

5. Pyramind

6. Empyros