U2 Larry was 'uncomfortable' with album stunt

U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr has admitted he was “uncomfortable” with the band’s controversial Song Of Innocence stunt.

The Irish band came under fire from almost all quarters after they cut a deal with Apple which saw the 2014 album automatically downloaded free of charge to over 500 million iTunes users.

Apple later rolled out a ‘removal tool’ to allow users to get the album off of their devices.

Mullen Jr tells Q: “Was I uncomfortable with it? Yeah, at times I was. Afterwards I was particularly uncomfortable. Shit happens. But all of a sudden the ship is off the sandbank. We’re floating again.”

The furore over the stunt led U2 frontman Bono to apologise.