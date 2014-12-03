U2 detail 44-date 2015 world tour

U2 have announced a world tour starting next May in Vancouver.

The jaunt has been named the iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE tour and will take in 44 dates across 19 cities to support their current Songs Of Innocence album which was launched free to iTunes users earlier this year. The stunt caused a backlash of negativity, forcing Bono to issue an apology.

They’re also expected to play tracks from upcoming record Songs Of Experience on the live dates.

The tour will mark frontman Bono’s return to the stage after he suffered multiple injuries in a cycle crash in New York last month. The singer underwent five hours of surgery following the smash which left him with fractures to the eye orbit in his skull, his upper left arm and left shoulder blade.

Earlier this week, the band played a benefit concert in New York to mark World Aids Day without him. Calling themselves U2 Minus 1, they took to the stage with Bruce Springsteen and Coldplay’s Chris Martin in place of the injured mainman.

Between them, they performed I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For, Where The Streets Have No Name, Beautiful Day and With Or Without You.

A fan pre-sale starts tomorrow (December 4) for the gigs, while general sales begin on Monday (December 8)

Oct 25: London O2 Arena

Oct 26: London O2 Arena

Oct 29: London O2 Arena

Oct 30: London O2 Arena

Nov 06: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Nov 07: Glasgow SSE Hydro