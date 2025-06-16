U2's Bono reveals Noel Gallagher is "shocked" by how good Oasis are sounding ahead of reunion world tour
Bono has heads from Oasis leader Noel Gallagher in recent days – and it seems rehearsals are going very, very well
U2 frontman Bono says he recently got a text from Oasis leader Noel Gallagher saying that the band are sounding great ahead of their upcoming world reunion tour.
Noel and brother Liam put years of estrangement and long-distance bickering aside when they announced their huge 2025 reunion, which kicks off next month in Wales.
The Gallaghers – along with guitarists Gem Archer and Bonehead, bassist Andy Bell and new drummer Joey Waronker – have started rehearsals for the tour. And according to Bono, Noel is shocked by how great they are sounding.
Bono tells Apple Music: "I’m still very close with Noel, and he sent a message to me saying he’s kind of shocked by how great the band is. I think we’re going to have a good summer."
The Irish icon also gave his thoughts on Oasis and their legacy, adding: "I love them. I just love them.
"And what I really love is, the preciousness that had gotten into indie music, they just blew it out. There was just the swagger, and the sound of getting out of the ghetto, not glamorising it.
"I remember what they did. Those big guitars, big Neil Young generous sounds. They were against the law in the UK.
"But they were like ‘No, I’ll do what I want’.
"They had this rhythmic, beautiful quality to them, and Manchester was very influenced by dance music, so they were groovier than anybody, they were rawer than anybody."
Meanwhile, frontman Liam has taken a swipe at Edinburgh Council after officials appeared to make ill-judged comments about Oasis fans.
According to the Scottish Sun, a leaked briefing document at the municipality branded Oasis fans "mainly middle-aged men" who will "take up more room" in pubs around the Scottish capital city when the band are in town for three dates in August.
That led Liam to say in a post on X: "To the Edinburgh Council I’ve heard what you said about Oasis fans and quite frankly your attitude fucking stinks."
Oasis Live '25 Tour
Jul 04: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK
Jul 05: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK
Jul 11: Manchester Heaton Park, UK
Jul 12: Manchester Heaton Park, UK
Jul 16: Manchester Heaton Park, UK
Jul 19: Manchester Heaton Park, UK
Jul 20: Manchester Heaton Park, UK
Jul 25: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Jul 26: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Jul 30: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Aug 02: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Aug 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Aug 08: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK
Aug 09: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK
Aug 12: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK
Aug 16: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland
Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland
Aug 24: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON
Aug 25: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON
Aug 28: Chicago Soldier Field, IL
Aug 31: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ
Sep 01: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ
Sep 06: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, NJ
Sep 07: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, NJ
Sep 12: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico
Sep 13: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico
Sep 27: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Sep 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Oct 21: Goyang Stadium, South Korea
Oct 25: Tokyo Dome, Japan
Oct 26: Tokyo Dome, Japan
Oct 31: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia
Nov 01: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia
Nov 04: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia
Nov 07: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia
Nov 08: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia
Nov 15: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina
Nov 16: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina
Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile
Nov 22: São Paulo Estadio MorumBIS, Brazil
Nov 23: São Paulo Estadio MorumBIS, Brazil
