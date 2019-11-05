Twin Atlantic launch video for Novocaine and announce 2020 UK tour

Twin Atlantic have announced a 13-date UK tour for next year.

The band will kick things off with a performance at the Motherwell Concert Hall on March 3 and wrap up with a set at London’s Electric Ballroom on March 20. The dates have been lined up in support of their new album Power, which will launch on January 24 through Virgin EMI.

To mark the live news, Twin Atlantic have released a video for their new single Novocaine which can be watched below.

Speaking about the concepts and themes behind the Alex Nicholson-directed promo, frontman Sam McTrusty says: “The collage approach to Alex’s idea was really appealing to us. It’s the exact same way we have been approaching writing lyrics on this album.

“A sound or a colour evoke a feeling or a memory and you chase that down a rabbit hole and see what it unravels from your subconscious. To have a director listen to the song and get that was lucky.

“Working to the limitations of just red, green and blue lighting was another way this ties into the record. We’ve found that by limiting ourselves we actually use more of our imagination and creativity.”

Nicholson adds: “I really wanted to create something different for this incredibly powerful song. I wanted the viewer to feel, to live the lyrics and to ignore everything else around them – just digest what they were watching.

“It’s a sensory experience. Put on your headphones, ignore everything else around you and immerse yourself in the epic sound and visuals.”

Twin Atlantic are currently on tour across the UK with Catfish And The Bottlemen.

Twin Atlantic: Power

1. Oh! Euphoria!

2. Barcelona

3. Novocaine

4. Mount Bungo (Interlude)

5. I Feel It Too

6. Ultraviolet Truth

7. Asynchronous (Interlude)

8. Volcano

9. Messiah

10. Praise Me

Twin Atlantic 2020 UK tour

Mar 03: Motherwell Concert Hall

Mar 04: Aberdeen Music Hall

Mar 06: Dundee Fat Sams

Mar 07: Kilmarnock Grand Hall

Mar 09: Newcastle Riverside

Mar 10: Manchester Academy 2

Mar 11: Sheffield The Leadmill

Mar 13: Cardiff The Tramshed

Mar 14: Oxford O2 Academy

Mar 15: Leicester O2 Academy

Mar 17: Bournemouth The Old Firestation

Mar 18: Brighton Concorde 2

Mar 20: London Electric Ballroom