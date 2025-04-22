Charli XCX wants Turnstile to be one of the artists of the summer

Charli XCX hopes that 2025 will have a “Turnstile summer”.

The Grammy Award-winning pop star, whose latest album Brat kicked off “Brat summer” last year, made her hopes for the Baltimore hardcore band known during her performance at Coachella on Saturday (April 19).

During her performance of Icona Pop song I Love It at the Indio, California festival, XCX passed the torch to the creators she hopes will have breakout summers in 2025. According to NME, the video backdrop behind her read, “maybe it’s time for a different kind of summer?”, before listing several artists and filmmakers.

Among the musicians mentioned were Turnstile, as well as Pulp, Bon Iver, A$AP Rocky, Pink Pantheress, Lorde and others. Named directors include David Cronenberg and Ari Aster.

The messaging was followed by lines that seemingly confirmed the end of “Brat summer”. It read: “Thank you so much Coachella. Does this mean that brat summer is finally over????? … Idk? … Maybe? … yeah cuz duh it was already over like last year. … wait… was it? … NO???… I don’t know who I am if it’s over??? FUCKKKKK…. Wait… I remembered…I’m Charli XCX… and honestly… I just want this moment to last forever…”

The bit of promotion couldn’t have come at a better time for Turnstile, who have just announced Never Enough for a June 6 release. Their first album in six years, it will follow the critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated breakout effort Glow On. The new album’s title track is currently streaming.

As well as new music, fans will get plenty of chances to catch Turnstile live during the summer. One week after the release of Never Enough, the band will headline the inaugural Outbreak festival London in Victoria Park to 20,000 people. They’re booked to return to the UK and play the legendary Glastonbury festival on June 29.

Their summer schedule also includes stops at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Porto, Hellfest in France, Jera On Air in the Netherlands and Ottawa Blues festival in Ottawa. They’ll play Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California, on October 3 as well. For a full list of Turnstile’s live plans, see their website.