Trivium reveal Until The World Goes Cold video

Trivium have released a video for their track Until The World Goes Cold.

It appears on their seventh studio album Silence In The Snow, out October 2 via Roadrunner.

Inspiration for the follow-up to 2013’s Vengeance Falls dates back to when Trivium supported Black Sabbath offshoot Heaven & Hell in 2007, before the death of Ronnie James DIo.

Frontman Matt Heafy recently said: “I’d never heard metal summarised so well like that. Afterwards, I came up with Silence In The Snow. We loved the song but it just didn’t fit with the music we were making at the time.

”Perhaps we weren’t ready for it. We foreshadowed our destiny back then and we’ve finally grown into the song. We’re ready now.”

Silence In The Snow is available to pre-order. Trivium previously released promos for Blind Leading The Blind and the record’s title track.

Silence In The Snow tracklist

01. Snofall 02. Silence In The Snow 03. Blind Leading The Blind 04. Dead And Gone 05. The Ghost That’s Haunting You 06. Pull Me From The Void 07. Until The World Goes Cold 08. Rise Above The Tides 09. The Thing That’s Killing Me 10. Beneath The Sun 11. Breathe In The Flames 12. Cease All Your Fire 13. The Darkness Of My Mind