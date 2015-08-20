Trivium unveil Blind Leading The Blind video

Last week Trivium unveiled new track Blind Leading The Blind, and now they’ve unveiled the official video for it!

Based in a dirty biker bar, Trivium have seemingly been replaced by older gentleman onstage. But if you’re eagle-eyed enough, you can spot the band in the bar (look out for the badass eye patch!)

Trivium mainman Matt Heafy has previously states that the album was inspired by Ronnie James Dio’s Heaven & Hell. “When I watched them live, it was something that really spoke to me, especially the song Heaven and Hell. I’d never heard metal summarised so well like that.”

The song is taken from Trivium’s upcoming seventh album Silence In The Snow, released on October 2 via Roadrunner. It’s available to pre-order.