Trivium detail Silence In The Snow

Trivium have announced they’ll release their seventh album titled Silence In The Snow on October 2.

The follow-up to 2013’s Vengeance Falls will be issued via Roadrunner Records.

Frontman Matt Heafy says inspiration for the album dates back to 2007 when Trivium supported the Ronnie James Dio-fronted Heaven & Hell in Japan.

He says: “When I watched them live, it was something that really spoke to me, especially the song Heaven and Hell. I’d never heard metal summarised so well like that.

“Afterwards, I came up with Silence In The Snow. We loved the song but it just didn’t fit with the music we were making at the time.

“The reason was, perhaps we weren’t ready for it. We foreshadowed our destiny back then and we’ve finally grown into the song. It required massive musical growth. We’re ready now.”

The album will also be issued in a deluxe format featuring two extra tracks. It’s now available to pre-order here: https://goo.gl/rdvl0H

Heafy, guitarist Corey Beaulieu, bassist Paolo Gregoletto and drummer Mat Madiro will headline the Ronnie James Dio Stage at Bloodstock on August 7.

Silence In The Snow tracklist

01. Snøfall 02. Silence In The Snow 03. Blind Leading The Blind 04. Dead And Gone 05. The Ghost That’s Haunting You 06. Pull Me From The Void 07. Until The World Goes Cold 08. Rise Above The Tides 09. The Thing That’s Killing Me 10. Beneath The Sun 11. Breathe In The Flames 12. Cease All Your Fire (Deluxe edition) 13. The Darkness Of My Mind (Deluxe edition)