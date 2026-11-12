TesseracT have launched dynamic single Crucible – their first release via Nuclear Blast. It’s taken from upcoming concept EP ARC_ONE: Obscura, set to arrive in March.

And vocalist Dan Tompkins reports that their new approach to music is a result of what they learned from their most recent album, 2023’s War Of Being.

“We’re trying to approach this a little bit differently by not just dropping a full album,” he says. “We’re trying to work with how music is consumed in general, but also trying to deliver what we think our fans really want from us: a captivating story and a good concept.”

TesseracT - Crucible (Official Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

He continues: “War of Being was very much about ego and the masks we wear. The ending to that album was quite important – it was about tearing the mask away, which is a key lyric.

“As I made more music on the back of War of Being, I started to discover more about myself and my own being. I’ve started to really think about what direction we could take the next batch of music in. For me, it’s very much about understanding what’s left when you’ve exposed who you really are.“

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast)

The vocalist says Crucible explores “the pressure that shapes and distorts the individual – the fact that we’re being constantly measured and judged and refined until our real, authentic self is pushed further and further inside, and buried.”

Tompkins and bandmates Acle Kahney (guitar), James Monteith (guitar), Amos Williams (bass) and Jay Postones (drums) will hit the road in January across North America, with two dates in England four in Germany to follow in March.

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Tickets are available now. ARC_ONE: Obscura is released on March 5 and can be pre-saved now.

TesseracT’s North American tour dates with Entheos and Sunborn:

Jan 7: New York City, NY — Irving Plaza

Jan 8: Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club

Jan 9: Montreal, QC — Beanfield Theatre

Jan 10: Toronto, ON — Concert Hall

Jan 12: Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage

Jan 13: Charlotte, NC — The Underground

Jan 15: Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre

Jan 16: Orlando, FL — Beacham

Jan 18: Houston, TX — House Of Blues

Jan 19: Dallas, TX — Echo

Jan 20: San Antonio, TX — Aztec Theatre

Jan 22: Phoenix, AZ — Nile Theater

Jan 23: Los Angeles, CA — The Belasco

Jan 24: San Francisco, CA — The Fillmore

Jan 26: Portland, OR — Roseland Theater

Jan 27: Seattle, WA — Neptune

Jan 29: Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot

Jan 31: Denver, CO — Summit Music Hall

UK and German tour dates:

Mar 11: O2 Ritz, Manchester

Mar 13: O2 Academy Brixton, London

Mar 15: Die Kantine, Köln

Mar 16: Batschkapp, Frankfurt

Mar 18: Markthalle, Hamburg

Mar 19: Täubchenthal, Leipzig