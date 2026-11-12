TesseracT launch Crucible single from upcoming EP: “It’s about understanding what’s left when you’ve exposed who you really are”
Prog metallers confirm concept set ARC_ONE: Obscura release through Nuclear Blast, as Dan Tompkins says their fresh approach connects to 2023 album War Of Being
TesseracT have launched dynamic single Crucible – their first release via Nuclear Blast. It’s taken from upcoming concept EP ARC_ONE: Obscura, set to arrive in March.
And vocalist Dan Tompkins reports that their new approach to music is a result of what they learned from their most recent album, 2023’s War Of Being.
“We’re trying to approach this a little bit differently by not just dropping a full album,” he says. “We’re trying to work with how music is consumed in general, but also trying to deliver what we think our fans really want from us: a captivating story and a good concept.”
He continues: “War of Being was very much about ego and the masks we wear. The ending to that album was quite important – it was about tearing the mask away, which is a key lyric.
“As I made more music on the back of War of Being, I started to discover more about myself and my own being. I’ve started to really think about what direction we could take the next batch of music in. For me, it’s very much about understanding what’s left when you’ve exposed who you really are.“
The vocalist says Crucible explores “the pressure that shapes and distorts the individual – the fact that we’re being constantly measured and judged and refined until our real, authentic self is pushed further and further inside, and buried.”
Tompkins and bandmates Acle Kahney (guitar), James Monteith (guitar), Amos Williams (bass) and Jay Postones (drums) will hit the road in January across North America, with two dates in England four in Germany to follow in March.
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Tickets are available now. ARC_ONE: Obscura is released on March 5 and can be pre-saved now.
TesseracT’s North American tour dates with Entheos and Sunborn:
Jan 7: New York City, NY — Irving Plaza
Jan 8: Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club
Jan 9: Montreal, QC — Beanfield Theatre
Jan 10: Toronto, ON — Concert Hall
Jan 12: Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage
Jan 13: Charlotte, NC — The Underground
Jan 15: Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre
Jan 16: Orlando, FL — Beacham
Jan 18: Houston, TX — House Of Blues
Jan 19: Dallas, TX — Echo
Jan 20: San Antonio, TX — Aztec Theatre
Jan 22: Phoenix, AZ — Nile Theater
Jan 23: Los Angeles, CA — The Belasco
Jan 24: San Francisco, CA — The Fillmore
Jan 26: Portland, OR — Roseland Theater
Jan 27: Seattle, WA — Neptune
Jan 29: Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot
Jan 31: Denver, CO — Summit Music Hall
UK and German tour dates:
Mar 11: O2 Ritz, Manchester
Mar 13: O2 Academy Brixton, London
Mar 15: Die Kantine, Köln
Mar 16: Batschkapp, Frankfurt
Mar 18: Markthalle, Hamburg
Mar 19: Täubchenthal, Leipzig
Not only is one-time online news editor Martin an established rock journalist and drummer, but he’s also penned several books on music history, including SAHB Story: The Tale of the Sensational Alex Harvey Band, a band he once managed, and the best-selling Apollo Memories about the history of the legendary and infamous Glasgow Apollo. Martin has written for Classic Rock and Prog and at one time had written more articles for Louder than anyone else (we think he's second now). He’s appeared on TV and when not delving into all things music, can be found travelling along the UK’s vast canal network.
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