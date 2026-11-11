Rush, who announced a five-date residency at Sphere in Las Vegas last week, have added another five dates to the schedule, due to what they describe as "incredible" demand.

"Wow!" say the band. "Thank you everyone!"

Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Anika Nilles and Loren Gold will now play five Elevate From The Norm shows in May and another five in June. The sets will include complete performances of 2112 and Moving Pictures, along with a selection of other songs.

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A pre-sale for all tickets, VIP and travel packages for the newly added dates is online now, with the general sale beginning this Friday (November 13) at 10am PT. Fans can register for presale tickets at the Rush Sphere webpage.

“When I first heard of Sphere, I thought to myself, ‘wow, what a shame that Rush is no longer touring, because this venue sounds tailor-made for the kind of visual attitude with which we have always designed our shows'," said Geddy Lee when the first Sphere dates were announced, "Normally we spend months designing the visual effects for our shows, and this scenario seemed like the cherry on top of the ice cream for our design team."

Sphere was opened in 2023 by U2, who played 40 shows at the revolutionary venue. Since then, Phish (13 shows across two residencies), Dead & Company (48 shows), No Doubt (18) and The Zac Brown Band (8) have completed residencies. Metallica began their 24-date Life Burns Faster residency at Sphere last month, and John Mayer will play 21 shows in 2027.

The venue's residency record is held by Eagles, whose ongoing residency is currently scheduled to end on January 73 after a mind-boggling 74 shows at the 20,000-capacity venue.

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The next show on Rush's Fifty Something tour is at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, on November 15. Full dates below.

Rush Announce Sphere Residency in Spring 2027 - YouTube Watch On

Rush: Elevate From The Norm 2027 residency

May 21: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 23: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 26: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 28: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 30: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Jun 15: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Jun 17: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Jun 19: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Jun 25: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Jun 26: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Rush: Fifty Something tour 2026

Nov 15: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Nov 20: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Nov 22: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Nov 25: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Nov 27: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Dec 01: Glendale Desert Diamond Arena, AZ

Dec 03: Glendale Desert Diamond Arena, AZ

Dec 10: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Dec 12: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Dec 15: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Dec 17: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Rush: Fifty Something tour 2027

Jan 15: Buenos Aires Movistar Arena, Argentina

Jan 22: Curitiba Arena da Baixada, Brazil

Jan 24: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Jan 26: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Jan 30: Rio de Janeiro Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos. Brazil

Feb 01: Belo Horizonte Estádio Mineirão, Brazil

Feb 04: Brasília Arena BRB Mané Garrincha, Brazil

Feb 19: Paris La Défense Arena, France

Feb 21: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Feb 23: Amstersam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Feb 25: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 28: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Mar 02: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Mar 04: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Mar 08: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Mar 10: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Mar 12: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Mar 14: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Mar 16: London O2 Arena, UK

Mar 18: London O2 Arena, UK

Mar 21: London O2 Arena, UK

Mar 27: Kraków Arena Kraków, Poland

Mar 30: Milan Unipol Dome, Italy

Apr 01: Basel St. Jakobshalle Basel, Switzerland

Apr 04: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Apr 06: Oslo Unity Arena, Norway

Apr 08: Stockholm Avicii Arena, Sweden

Apr 10: Helsinki Veikkaus Arena, Finland

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