“It’s the metal tour of 2025, so don’t miss out!” Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine add North American dates to Poisoned Ascendancy world tour; August Burns Red, Sylosis and Bleed From Within supporting

Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine have announced the North American leg of their 2025 Poisoned Ascendancy tour.

The two bands have confirmed they’ll play the US and Canada from March to May, with support coming from August Burns Red. Sylosis will open the tour up until April 17, after which point Bleed From Within will become the first band onstage. Tickets go on general sale on Friday (September 20) and the full list of Poisoned Ascendancy dates are below.

The North American tour will follow the European leg of the Poisoned Ascendancy tour, which will take place through January and February. Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine will be performing their respective 2005 albums, Ascendancy and The Poison, in full to celebrate their 20th anniversaries.

Of the new dates, Bullet For My Valentine comment: “We are super excited to announce we are coming back to the USA in 2025 with our friends Trivium, to bring you the Poisoned Ascendancy tour. We’re going to be celebrating 20 years of our debut album The Poison and Trivium’s Ascendancy. It’s the metal tour of 2025, so don’t miss out.”

Trivium add: “This is a celebration for the old fans that were there at 9am at Ozzfest to catch a couple songs from a band in Iron Maiden shirts. It’s for the new fans that have been listening to the deep cuts but never caught them on a recent tour. And lastly, it’s for both BFMV and us to take a moment to reflect on how amazing these 20 years have been, how fast they’ve gone, and how important these albums are for the both of our bands. Having August Burns Red, Bleed From Within, and Sylosis joining us only makes this more special. We can’t wait to play Ascendancy for you!”

Ascendancy was released on March 15, 2005, as Trivium’s debut on renowned label Roadrunner Records. It only charted at 151 in the band’s native United States, but received critical acclaim and became a sleeper hit, especially in the UK following Trivium’s main-stage set at Download festival, Donington, that June. The album has since been certified Gold in the UK.

The Poison came out on October 3, 2005, and was Bullet For My Valentine’s debut album. It reached number 21 on the album charts in the band’s native UK and also received critical acclaim. The album has since been certified Gold in the UK and in the United States, and certified Platinum in Germany.

Jan 26: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Jan 27: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Jan 28: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jan 30: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Jan 31: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Feb 01: London The O2, UK

Feb 02: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Germany

Feb 04: Stuttgart Scheleyer-Hall, Germany

Feb 05: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland

Feb 07: Paris Le Zenith, France

Feb 09: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Feb 10: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Feb 11: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 14: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle, Germany

Feb 15: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Feb 17: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Feb 18: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 21: Gliwice Arena, Poland

Feb 22: Prague Forum Karlin, Czechia

Feb 23: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 26: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Feb 27: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain

Mar 30: Vancouver PNE Forum, Canada

Apr 01: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

Apr 03: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Apr 04: Wheatland Hard Rock Live, CA

Apr 05: Reno Grand Sierra Resort Grand Theatre, NV

Apr 08: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Apr 10: Las Vegas The Pearl Concert Theater, NV

Apr 11: Inglewood YouTube Theater, CA

Apr 12: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ

Apr 15: Dallas Gilley’s South Side Ballroom, TX

Apr 16: San Antonio Boeing Center At Tech Port, TX

Apr 17: Houston Bayou Music Center, TX

Apr 19: Chesterfield The Factory, MO

Apr 20: Omaha Steelhouse Omaha, NE

Apr 22: Green Bay Epic Event Center, WI

Apr 23: Grand Rapids GLC Live at 20 Monroe, MI

Apr 26: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL

Apr 27: Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Apr 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE Outdoors, PA

Apr 30: Philadelphia The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA

May 02: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

May 03: Laval Place Bell, Canada

May 04: Toronto Great Canadian Resort, Canada

May 06: Washington DC The Anthem

May 07: New York The Rooftop at Pier 17, NY

May 09: Bethlehem Wind Creek Event Center, PA

May 11: Nashville The Pinnacle, TN

May 13: Corbin The Corbin Arena, KY

May 14: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

May 17: Charlotte Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

May 18: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC