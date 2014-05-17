Trinity Live stage times revealed

Stage times for tomorrow's charity fundraiser Trinity Live have been unveiled, with Alan Reed kicking off proceedings and Arena closing the show.

The all-day event takes place at the Assembly, Leamington Spa, with doors opening at noon. It’s the only show left on the books after Magenta, Touchstone and The Reasoning were forced to call off their planned Trinity touring festival after Magenta vocalist Christina Booth was diagnosed with cancer.

But they recently confirmed they’d make a surprise appearance after her treatment left her in better shape than she’d expected.

Organisers report: “We said we weren’t going to disclose the running order of the day as we wanted to keep it a surprise. But we understand that people need to take in to account of kids etc, and if you can only make a certain time during the day, you’ll want to know how it’s going to pan out.”

In addition to the previously-announced auction items from Peter Gabriel, Steven Wilson, Marillion and others, Rush have send a bundle of signed R30 and related items. The Classic Rock Society will add their own offering an item “that will have your wallets breaking out in a sweat.”

A bass drum skin will be signed by all the artists present and auctioned on eBay later.

Stage times

12.00: Doors open

12.50: Alan Reed

1.45: Matt Stevens

2.40: Heather Findlay

3.55: Magenta

5.00: Lost In Vegas

6.00: The Reasoning

7.30: Touchstone

8.30: Auction and raffle

9.30: Arena