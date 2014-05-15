Gabriel, Wilson, Marillion items in Trinity auction

Peter Gabriel, Steven Wilson, Yes and Marillion are amongst the big names of prog who have contributed items to the Trinity Live fundraising drive.

An auction will be held during the cancer charity concert, which takes place at Leamington Spa’s Assembly on Sunday, May 18. See a list of lots below.

The Trinity event – sponsored by Prog – will include the first show by Magenta since vocalist Christina Booth was diagnosed with the disease. Touchstone, The Reasoning, Arena, Alan Reed, Matt Stevens, Heather Findlay and others are also on the bill.

A small number of VIP tickets are still available. Doors open at noon, the first acoustic act starts at 12.50, the first full band plays at 4pm and the auction takes place around 8pm. The full running order will be revealed on the day.

Auction items

Peter Gabriel: Signed DVD

Steve Hackett: Limited-edition Japanese version of Genesis Revisited II, signed with a personal message from Steve

Yes: Signed print, CD and Trinity ticket

Steven Wilson: Signed limited-edition copy of_ Insurgentes_ – one of only 1000 ever made, complete with 120-page picture book, CD/DVD-A album and CD of bonus tracks.

Marillion: Used drum head signed by the band; pair of drumsticks; selection of custom guitar picks; signed limited-edition print of Holidays In Eden cover

Pendragon: Pair of tickets for sold-out Megadaze event

Flying Colors: Unique signed and framed lyric sheet for Kayla

**The Pineapple Thief: **Lyric sheets, CDs and more

Magnum: Signed, limited-edition double-vinyl version of Princess Alice And The Broken Arrow

The Darkness: Signed guitar scratchplate

Plus items from Sound Of Contact, IOEarth, Gordon Giltrap, Godsticks, The Reasoning, Touchstone, Carl Palmer and many more