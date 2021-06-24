Trifecta release video for brooding Have You Seen What The Neighbors Are Doing?

Prog supergoup Trifecta, featuring Steven Wilson band members Nick Beggs, Craig Blundell and Adam Holzman, have released a video for their brand new single Have You Seen What The Neighbors Are Doing? which you can watch below.

The song is taken from the trio's upcoming debut album Fragments, which will be released through Kscope Records on August 15.

“The track Have You Seen What The Neighbors Are Doing?, was written after hearing a song by Ween titled So Many People In The Neighbourhood," explains Beggs "We liked the song so much we decided to construct a reply. The video was shot on location while on the planet of the prehistoric women. However the trip was fraught with problems after Craig and Adam both realised they had failed to pack a tooth brush. Luckily I was on hand to share mine with them.”

Each band member completed the recording and engineering of their own contributions in their various home studios which helped in bringing their individual production ideas to each track. Adam Holzman mixed the record at his New York home studio and the mastering was handled by Andy VanDette (Rush, David Bowie, Deep Purple, Porcupine Tree, Beastie Boys) in New York.

Fragments will be released on CD, black vinyl LP and limited edition neon orange vinyl LP (exclusive to the Kscope store) and digitally.

