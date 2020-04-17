Trevor Rabin airs version of Yes' Make It Easy in new trailer video

Trevor Rabin has released a new video trailer for his upcoming career-spanning Changes box set, featuring an early demo of the Yes track Make it Easy, titled Don't Give in, from his own album 90124.

Due out in May, Changes will feature all of Rabin's solo albums, demos and outtakes from his time with Yes (90124), an unreleased live concert from 1989 when he was touring his Can't Look Away album and discs featuring some of his film music, as well as a selection of books, photos and memorabilia.

"After the article in Prog Magazine, there was such a positive reaction to my back catalog being issued in a deluxe box set," Rabin tells Prog. "I was genuinely taken back. I asked the Gonzo - the record company to produce a series of videos featuring tracks from each of my albums. As a way of saying thank you to the Prog readers, I wanted them to see the first one ahead of them going out worldwide. Here it is. I hope they like it".

Rabin is currently working on a new solo album. "The difference between this one and Jacaranda, which I did in 2012, is I'm going to have vocals on the tracks," Rabin reveals in an interview in the latest issue of Prog Magazine, which you can order online here.

Order Changes.