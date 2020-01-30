Trevor Rabin to release career-spanning box set

Yes featuring Anderson Rabin Wakeman guitarist Trevor Rabin will release a career-spanning box set later this year.

Changes is released on March 10 and will feature a selection of Rabin solo albums, early demos of material he ended up using during his time in Yes, previously unreleased live material and unreleased soundtrack material

The solo albums included are Beginnings (1977, although reissued as Trevor Rabin in 1978), Face To Face (1979), Wolf (1981) and Can't Look Away (1989). There is also an extra disc of bonus material from Can't Look Away featuring edits, demos and interviews.

Also included is 90124, which is a compilation of material demoed at a time before he joined Cinema, who later became Yes, including Owner Of A Lonely Heart, Hold On, Changes, Cinema and Love Will Find A Way, as well as Walls featuring former Supertramp singer Roger Hodgson on vocals (at a time when he was invited to join Yes).

There is a previously unreleased live concert recorded in Boston on the Can't Look Away tour and two volumes of Lost Soundtracks, one featuring music from the 1998 film Jack Frost and the other with various music from Rabin's lengthy and successful career composing film scores.

The set also features a signed and numbered certificate, a 24 page A4 photo book, The Making Of Wolf, a 24 page A4 photo book, The Can't Look Away Photo Session, an A3 Poster, 4 x 10” x 8” Reproduction Promotional Photos and reproduction press cuttings.

Changes will be available from Rabin's brand new online store.