Tortoise launch Shake Hands With Danger live video

Tortoise have released a live performance video for their track Shake Hands With Danger.
It appears on latest album The Catastrophist, which was released in January, following the outfit’s six-year break from the studio. The work has been described as featuring “moody, synth-swept jams” and “hypnotic bass-and-beat missives.”
Tortoise, who launched a stream of their track Gesceap last year, recently completed a European tour and commence a North American run later this week, before returning to Europe in May.
The Catastrophist tracklist
- The Catastrophist
- Ox Duke
- Rock On
- Gopher Island
- Shake Hands With Danger
- The Clearing Fills
- Gesceap
- Hot Coffee
- Yonder Blue
- Tesseract
- At Odds With Logic
Tortoise 2016 tour dates
Mar 09: Minneapolis The Cedar Cultural Center
Mar 10: Madison Majestic Theatre, WI
Mar 11: Ann Arbor The Blind Pig, MI
Mar 12: Toronto Lee’s Palace, ON
Mar 13: Montreal Fairmount, QC
Mar 14: Northampton Iron Horse, MA
Mar 15: Cambridge The Sinclair, MA
Mar 16: New York Le Poisson Rogue, NY
Mar 17: Brooklyn Littlefield, NY
Mar 18: Philadelphia underground Arts, PA
Mar 19: Washington Black Cat, DC
Mar 20: Charlottesville The Southern, VA
Mar 21: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC
Mar 22: Louisville Headliners Music Hall, KY
Mar 23: Newport The Southgate House Revival Sanctuary, KY
Mar 24: Indianapolis Radio Radio, IN
Apr 06: Osaka Club Quattro, Japan
Apr 07: Nagoya Club Quattro, Japan
Apr 08: Toyko Tsutaya O-East, Japan
Apr 26: Boise Neurolux, ID
Apr 27: Seattle The Crocodile, WA
Apr 28: Vancouver Imperial, BC
Apr 29: Portland Revolution Hall, OR
Apr 30: Sonoma The Old Redwood Barn, CA
May 01: San Francisco Great American Music Hall, CA
May 02: Los Angeles Teragram Ballroom, CA
May 03: Solana Beach Belly Up Tavern, CA
May 04: Phoenx The Crescent Ballroom, AZ
May 06: Austin The Mohawk, TX
May 08: Dallas Club Dada, TX
May 09: St Louis The Ready Room, MO
May 10: Chicago Metro, IL
May 11: Lawrence The Granada Theater, KS
May 12: Denver Bluebird Theater, CO
May 13: Salt Lake City Urban Lounge, UT
May 15: Mayer Form Arcosanti, AZ
May 27: Torino Cap 10100 Club, Italy
May 28: Brescia Latteria Molloy, Italy
May 29: Munich Felerwerk, Germay
May 30: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany
May 31: Paris TBA, France
Jun 01: Cologne Kulturkirche, Germany
Jun 02: Besancon la Rodia, France
Jun 03: Barcelona Primavera Sound, Spain
Jun 05: Nimes This Is Not A Love Song Festival, France
Jun 06: Toulouse Metronum, France
Jun 07: Limoges CCM John Lennon, Franc
Jun 08: Metz Les Trinitaires, France
Jun 09: Tourcoing Le grand Mix, France
Jun 10: Porto Primavera Sound, Portugal
Jun 24: Calgary Sled Island Music & Arts Festival, AB
Jul 03: Keflavik ATP, Iceland
Jul 05: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany