Tortoise launch Shake Hands With Danger live video

Tortoise have released a live performance video for their track Shake Hands With Danger.

It appears on latest album The Catastrophist, which was released in January, following the outfit’s six-year break from the studio. The work has been described as featuring “moody, synth-swept jams” and “hypnotic bass-and-beat missives.”

Tortoise, who launched a stream of their track Gesceap last year, recently completed a European tour and commence a North American run later this week, before returning to Europe in May.

The Catastrophist tracklist

The Catastrophist

Ox Duke

Rock On

Gopher Island

Shake Hands With Danger

The Clearing Fills

Gesceap

Hot Coffee

Yonder Blue

Tesseract

At Odds With Logic

Mar 09: Minneapolis The Cedar Cultural Center

Mar 10: Madison Majestic Theatre, WI

Mar 11: Ann Arbor The Blind Pig, MI

Mar 12: Toronto Lee’s Palace, ON

Mar 13: Montreal Fairmount, QC

Mar 14: Northampton Iron Horse, MA

Mar 15: Cambridge The Sinclair, MA

Mar 16: New York Le Poisson Rogue, NY

Mar 17: Brooklyn Littlefield, NY

Mar 18: Philadelphia underground Arts, PA

Mar 19: Washington Black Cat, DC

Mar 20: Charlottesville The Southern, VA

Mar 21: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Mar 22: Louisville Headliners Music Hall, KY

Mar 23: Newport The Southgate House Revival Sanctuary, KY

Mar 24: Indianapolis Radio Radio, IN

Apr 06: Osaka Club Quattro, Japan

Apr 07: Nagoya Club Quattro, Japan

Apr 08: Toyko Tsutaya O-East, Japan

Apr 26: Boise Neurolux, ID

Apr 27: Seattle The Crocodile, WA

Apr 28: Vancouver Imperial, BC

Apr 29: Portland Revolution Hall, OR

Apr 30: Sonoma The Old Redwood Barn, CA

May 01: San Francisco Great American Music Hall, CA

May 02: Los Angeles Teragram Ballroom, CA

May 03: Solana Beach Belly Up Tavern, CA

May 04: Phoenx The Crescent Ballroom, AZ

May 06: Austin The Mohawk, TX

May 08: Dallas Club Dada, TX

May 09: St Louis The Ready Room, MO

May 10: Chicago Metro, IL

May 11: Lawrence The Granada Theater, KS

May 12: Denver Bluebird Theater, CO

May 13: Salt Lake City Urban Lounge, UT

May 15: Mayer Form Arcosanti, AZ

May 27: Torino Cap 10100 Club, Italy

May 28: Brescia Latteria Molloy, Italy

May 29: Munich Felerwerk, Germay

May 30: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany

May 31: Paris TBA, France

Jun 01: Cologne Kulturkirche, Germany

Jun 02: Besancon la Rodia, France

Jun 03: Barcelona Primavera Sound, Spain

Jun 05: Nimes This Is Not A Love Song Festival, France

Jun 06: Toulouse Metronum, France

Jun 07: Limoges CCM John Lennon, Franc

Jun 08: Metz Les Trinitaires, France

Jun 09: Tourcoing Le grand Mix, France

Jun 10: Porto Primavera Sound, Portugal

Jun 24: Calgary Sled Island Music & Arts Festival, AB

Jul 03: Keflavik ATP, Iceland

Jul 05: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany