Tortoise announce The Catastrophist

Tortoise have announced they’ll release their seventh album entitled The Catastrophist on January 22.

It’ll be issued via Thrill Jockey and will be the Chicago post-rock outfit’s first studio record since 2009’s Beacons Of Ancestorship and is said to feature “moody, synth-swept jams” and “hypnotic, bass-and-beat missives.”

They’ve made album track Gesceap available to stream. Hear it below.

Dan Bitney, John Herndon, Doug McCombs, John McEntire and Jeff Parker will tour across Europe to support the release, including an appearance at London’s Village Underground on February 23.

The Catastrophist is available for pre-order in a variety of bundles.

The Catastrophist tracklist

The Catastrophist Ox Duke Rock On Gopher Island Shake Hands With Danger The Clearing Fills Gesceap Hot Coffee Yonder Blue Tesseract At Odds With Logic

Feb 07: Copenhagen Vega Jr, Denmark

Feb 08: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

Feb 09: Berlin Berghain, Germany

Feb 10: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Feb 11: Utrecht Tivoli, Netherlands

Feb 12: St Gallen Palace, Switzerland

Feb 13: Geneva Antigel Festival, Switzerland

Feb 14: Zurich Stall 6, Switzerland

Feb 15: Reutlingen Franz K, Germany

Feb 16: Wien Arena, Austria

Feb 17: Budapest A38, Hungary

Feb 18: Zagreb Mochvara, Croatia

Feb 19: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy

Feb 20: Rome Monk Club, Itlay

Feb 21: Milan Magnolia Club, Italy

Feb 23: London Village Underground, UK