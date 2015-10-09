Tortoise announce The Catastrophist

Tortoise have announced they’ll release their seventh album entitled The Catastrophist on January 22.
It’ll be issued via Thrill Jockey and will be the Chicago post-rock outfit’s first studio record since 2009’s Beacons Of Ancestorship and is said to feature “moody, synth-swept jams” and “hypnotic, bass-and-beat missives.”
They’ve made album track Gesceap available to stream. Hear it below.
Dan Bitney, John Herndon, Doug McCombs, John McEntire and Jeff Parker will tour across Europe to support the release, including an appearance at London’s Village Underground on February 23.
The Catastrophist is available for pre-order in a variety of bundles.
The Catastrophist tracklist
- The Catastrophist
- Ox Duke
- Rock On
- Gopher Island
- Shake Hands With Danger
- The Clearing Fills
- Gesceap
- Hot Coffee
- Yonder Blue
- Tesseract
- At Odds With Logic
Tortoise tour dates
Feb 07: Copenhagen Vega Jr, Denmark
Feb 08: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany
Feb 09: Berlin Berghain, Germany
Feb 10: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Feb 11: Utrecht Tivoli, Netherlands
Feb 12: St Gallen Palace, Switzerland
Feb 13: Geneva Antigel Festival, Switzerland
Feb 14: Zurich Stall 6, Switzerland
Feb 15: Reutlingen Franz K, Germany
Feb 16: Wien Arena, Austria
Feb 17: Budapest A38, Hungary
Feb 18: Zagreb Mochvara, Croatia
Feb 19: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy
Feb 20: Rome Monk Club, Itlay
Feb 21: Milan Magnolia Club, Italy
Feb 23: London Village Underground, UK