Tool’s Maynard James Keenan and wife Jennifer open new vinyl cafe, will start hosting concerts this month

Tool/A Perfect Circle/Puscifer frontman Maynard James Keenan and his wife Jennifer have opened a new vinyl cafe near Phoenix, Arizona.

Queen B Vinyl Cafe, a rebrand and relocation of the Keenans’ previous business Puscifer The Store, will have its grand opening in the city of Cottonwood on October 23. A combination record store, wine bar, barber shop, coffee roaster and ramen house, it will host concerts by such bands as sludge metal act Thou and Star Wars-inspired prog metal group Galactic Empire later this month.

Jennifer Keenan has offered a comment on the new shop, saying, “Relocating and renaming Puscifer The Store to Queen B Vinyl Café is about more than just a change of location – it is about seizing new possibilities.

“With our new location, we’re able to bring more live events to the community, while expanding our food offerings with the addition of both a coffee roaster and ramen house.”

As well as gigs from rock and metal bands and beyond, Queen B is set to host book signings, comedy shows and dance parties in October. The full list of upcoming events can be seen now via Eventbrite. Touring hairdressers and tattoo artists will also be able to make appearances on the premises.

The Queen B record shop will include rare items from Maynard’s bands Tool, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle. The bar will serve wines from Maynard’s Arizona vineyards: Caduceus Cellars, Merkin Vineyards and Four 8 Wineworks.

Maynard will tour with two of his bands, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle, at the same time next year, as he continues his 60th-birthday Sessanta tour that started this spring. See dates and get tickets.

In an April Revolver interview, Maynard said he was going to spend the next 18 months writing songs for all three of his bands, including Tool, who haven’t released new music since 2019 album Fear Inoculum.

“The path is kind of laid out for you,” he said. “I’m a singer, I’ve got to write songs. That’s what I do. So the next year and a half to me is writing songs I’ve got to write.”