Tony Levin announces luxury King Crimson print collection

King Crimson bassist Tony Levin has announced the release of a deluxe, limited edition signed box set of luxury fine art prints from his tome touring with the band.

Levin has been photographing his touring experiences since the early 1980s. Tens of thousands of photos later, he’s compiled eight of his favourite photographic moments from forty years of touring with King Crimson. Levin has also just released his new photo book Images From Life On The Road.

The new set includes:

1. Adrian Belew, Backstage 1981

2. Bill Bruford, Bristol 1981

3. King Crimson, Faro, Portugal 1982

4. King Crimson, Royal Albert Hall 2019

5. King Crimson, Asbury Park 1982

6. On the Shinkansen 1981

7. Perkins Palace Marquee 1981

8. Robert Fripp, Krakow 2018

Each print is handmade on a traditional intaglio press using materials that will last for generations. They are printed with low or acid-free ink on 22.25 x 15.5” Hahnemuhle Copperplate Brite White, 300 g/sm alpha cellulose paper with torn, deckled edges. These same ink and paper formulas used in Tony Levin’s print collection have been used by printmakers in Europe for hundreds of years.

All photos are hand-titled and signed by Tony Levin. They are a limited print run of 500 photogravure prints. The first public orders of the Special Edition Box are assigned print numbers 11-50.

The traditional, fabric-lined, limited-edition, clamshell-style, 24” x 17” print collection box for Tony Levin’s King Crimson Print Collection is custom-crafted using archive-grade materials for storing and preserving prints cleanly and elegantly. Cotton gloves are included for clean handling of the prints.

The prints can be purchased as a set or individually.

Pre-order prints.