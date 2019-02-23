Four disc Bruford Borstlap box set out now

A new four-disc set containing all of Bill Bruford's collaborations with Dutch pianist Michiel Borstlap has been released.

Sheer Reckless Abandon is a three CD and one DVD quad box set which collates all the official releases by the duo, now available as a set for those who want to purchase the whole catalogue in one go, including the rare In Concert in Holland release which previously only had a limited release. The original booklets are also included.

“If I didn’t know these guys, I’d say they can really play," Bruford told Prog. "I hope you enjoy listening and watching as much as we enjoyed playing”.

The set includes the In Concert In Holland CD, In Concert In Holland DVD, Every Step A Dance, Every Word A Song CD and the In Two Minds CD. It is available now from Burning Shed.