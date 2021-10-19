Robert Fripp announces Music For Quiet Moments box set

King Crimson leader Robert Fripp has announced that he will release an eight-disc box set collection of his Music For Quiet Moments through DGM/Panegyric Records on November 19.

Fripp began creating a new series of soundscapes during lockdown, loading them up to his YouTube page and other streaming services and the DGM website. Entitled Music For Quiet Moments and appearing once a week, these pieces created a space for reflection, offering a means of pausing from the day-to-day concerns and to provide a point of calm and perhaps, a sense of hope, in such troubled times.

"Quiet moments are when we put time aside to be quiet," says Fripp. "Sometimes quiet moments find us. Quiet may be experienced with sound, and also through sound; in a place we hold to be sacred, or maybe on a crowded subway train hurtling towards Piccadilly or Times Square. Quiet Moments of my musical life, expressed in Soundscapes, are deeply personal; yet utterly impersonal: they address the concerns we share within our common humanity."

The performances from were created between 2004 – 2009 from venues and shows as varied as those for G3 (Satriani, Vai, Fripp), to Churchscapes (as the name suggests, concerts in churches), opening act for Porcupine Tree and even appearances at The Big Chill festival.

Now presented as an 8-CD set, in precisely the same running order as originally released, four sets of two discs each in miniature gatefold sleeves, with a booklet containing the artwork for each piece, housed in an outer rigid case.

Pre-order Music For Quiet Moments.

