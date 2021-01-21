Tomahawk stream brand new song Business Casual

Mike Patton's art rockers Tomahawk have streamed a brand new song Business Casual. It's taken from the quartet's upcoming album Tonic Immobility, their first new music in eight years, and will be released through Ipecac Recordings on March 26. You can listen to Business Casual and see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

“Tonic Immobility could just be something in the air we’re feeling,” says guitarist Duane Denison. “It’s been a rough year between the pandemic and everything else. A lot of people feel somewhat powerless and stuck as they’re not able to make a move without second guessing themselves or worrying about the outcomes. For as much as the record possibly reflects that, it’s also an escape from the realities of the world. We’re not wallowing in negativity or getting political. For me, rock has always been an alternate reality to everything else. I feel like this is yet another example.”

Aside from the Faith No More frontman the band featuring Duane Denison (The Jesus Lizard/Unsemble), Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle/Fantômas), and John Stanier (Helmet/Battles).

Tonic Immobility will be available in the following formats: digital, CD digipak, and 180g LP in textured gatefold packaging. Vinyl variants include standard black, coke bottle clear (indie retail exclusive – 5000 available), opaque metallic silver (Ipecac webstore exclusive – 2000 available), and crystal clear (Newbury Comics exclusive – 1000 available).

(Image credit: Eric Livingston)

Tomahawk: Tonic Immobility

1. SHHH!

2. Valentine Shine

3. Predators and Scavengers

4. Doomsday Fatigue

5. Business Casual

6. Tattoo Zero

7. Fatback

8. Howlie

9. Eureka

10. Sidewinder

11. Recoil

12. Dog Eat Dog